INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW,

Independence | WaMaC

June 5: Softball at North Fayette Valley

June 7: Baseball vs. Marion; softball

vs. Marion

June 9: Softball at Vinton-Shellsburg

June 10: Baseball at Vinton-Shellsburg

June 11 – 12: Softball tourney at Jesup

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

June 5: Softball, HOME tourney

June 7: Softball at Easton Valley; baseball

at Easton Valley

June 10: Baseball vs. North Linn; softball

vs. North Linn

June 12: Softball at Anamosa tourney

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

June 5: Softball at Iowa City West tourney

June 7: Softball at North Fayette Valley

June 8: Baseball vs. Alburnett

June 9: Softball vs. Dike-New Hartford

June 11: Jesup softball tourney

June 14: Softball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg; baseball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

June 5: Softball at North Fayette Valley

June 7: Baseball at North Linn; softball at North Linn

June 8: Softball at Lisbon

June 10: Baseball vs. Prince of Peace High

June 14: Softball at Springville; baseball at Springville

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley

Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking

Avenue, Fairbank | NICL

June 5: Softball at East Buchanan tourney

June 7: Baseball vs.

Clayton Ridge at Upper Iowa

June 8: Baseball vs. Beckman Catholic

June 9: Baseball at Oelwein;

softball at Union

June 11: Baseball at North Linn

June 11 – 12: Softball at Jesup tourney

