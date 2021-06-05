INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW,
Independence | WaMaC
June 5: Softball at North Fayette Valley
June 7: Baseball vs. Marion; softball
vs. Marion
June 9: Softball at Vinton-Shellsburg
June 10: Baseball at Vinton-Shellsburg
June 11 – 12: Softball tourney at Jesup
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
June 5: Softball, HOME tourney
June 7: Softball at Easton Valley; baseball
at Easton Valley
June 10: Baseball vs. North Linn; softball
vs. North Linn
June 12: Softball at Anamosa tourney
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
June 5: Softball at Iowa City West tourney
June 7: Softball at North Fayette Valley
June 8: Baseball vs. Alburnett
June 9: Softball vs. Dike-New Hartford
June 11: Jesup softball tourney
June 14: Softball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg; baseball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
June 5: Softball at North Fayette Valley
June 7: Baseball at North Linn; softball at North Linn
June 8: Softball at Lisbon
June 10: Baseball vs. Prince of Peace High
June 14: Softball at Springville; baseball at Springville
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley
Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking
Avenue, Fairbank | NICL
June 5: Softball at East Buchanan tourney
June 7: Baseball vs.
Clayton Ridge at Upper Iowa
June 8: Baseball vs. Beckman Catholic
June 9: Baseball at Oelwein;
softball at Union
June 11: Baseball at North Linn
June 11 – 12: Softball at Jesup tourney