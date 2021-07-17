Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC

July 19-23: State softball tournament

July 19: Baseball vs. TBD substate semis

July 21: Baseball vs. TBD substate finals

July 26-31: State baseball tournament

August 27: Football at home vs. Maquoketa

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

August 27: Football at Highland, Riverside

September 3: Football at home vs. North Linn

September 10: Football at Starmont

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup |NICL

July 17: Baseball district finals vs. Waukon

July 19: State softball tournament; high school boys’ basketball camp

July 20: Baseball substate final

July 23-24: State baseball tournament

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

August 27: Football at Sumner-Fredericksburg

September 3: Football at Bellevue

September 10: Football at home vs. East Buchanan

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley

Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking

Avenue, Fairbank | NICL

August 27: Football at Denver

September 3: Football at Nashua-Plainfield

September 10: Football at home vs. Grundy Center

