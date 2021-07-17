INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC
July 19-23: State softball tournament
July 19: Baseball vs. TBD substate semis
July 21: Baseball vs. TBD substate finals
July 26-31: State baseball tournament
August 27: Football at home vs. Maquoketa
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
August 27: Football at Highland, Riverside
September 3: Football at home vs. North Linn
September 10: Football at Starmont
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup |NICL
July 17: Baseball district finals vs. Waukon
July 19: State softball tournament; high school boys’ basketball camp
July 20: Baseball substate final
July 23-24: State baseball tournament
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
August 27: Football at Sumner-Fredericksburg
September 3: Football at Bellevue
September 10: Football at home vs. East Buchanan
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley
Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking
Avenue, Fairbank | NICL
August 27: Football at Denver
September 3: Football at Nashua-Plainfield
September 10: Football at home vs. Grundy Center