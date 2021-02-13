INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC
February 13: District wrestling @at Williamsburg; girls’ regional basketball at North Fayette Valley
February 17: State dual wrestling tournament, Des Moines
February 18-20: State wrestling tournament, Des Moines
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
February 13: District wrestling at Denver
February 15: Boys’ district
basketball at Maquoketa Valley
February 16: Girls’ second round regional basketball at Riceville
February 18-20: State wrestling tournament, Des Moines
February 18: Boys’ second round district basketball at Dunkerton
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
February 13: Wrestling districts at Denver
February 16: Girls’ second round regional basketball at home
February 15: Boys’ district basketball at home v. Oelwein
February 17: State dual wrestling
tournament, Des Moines
February 18-20: State wrestling
tournament, Des Moines
February 18: Boys’ second round district basketball at Dyersville
February 19: Girls’ basketball regional semifinals at Maquoketa Valley
February 23: Boys’ basketball district finals at West Delaware
February 24: Girls’ basketball regional finals TBA
February 27: Boys’ basketball substate finals TBA
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
February 13: Wrestling districts at Denver; girls’ basketball first round regionals at home
February 15: Boys’ basketball second round districts at Wapsie Valley
February 16: Girls’ basketball second round regionals at Maquoketa Valley
February 17: State dual wrestling tournament, Des Moines
February 18-20: State wrestling tournament, Des Moines
February 24: Girls’ basketball regional finals TBA
February 27: Boys’ basketball substate finals TBA
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School, 2535 Viking Avenue,
Fairbank | NICL
February 13: Wrestling districts at Denver
February 15: Boys’ basketball
second round districts at home
February 16: Girls’ basketball second round regionals at
Saint Ansgar
February 17: State dual wrestling tournament, Des Moines
February 18: Boys’ basketball third round districts at home
February 18-20: State wrestling tournament, Des Moines
February 24: Girls’ basketball regional finals TBA
February 27: Boys’ basketball substate finals TBA