INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC

February 13: District wrestling @at Williamsburg; girls’ regional basketball at North Fayette Valley

February 17: State dual wrestling tournament, Des Moines

February 18-20: State wrestling tournament, Des Moines

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

February 13: District wrestling at Denver

February 15: Boys’ district

basketball at Maquoketa Valley

February 16: Girls’ second round regional basketball at Riceville

February 18-20: State wrestling tournament, Des Moines

February 18: Boys’ second round district basketball at Dunkerton

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

February 13: Wrestling districts at Denver

February 16: Girls’ second round regional basketball at home

February 15: Boys’ district basketball at home v. Oelwein

February 17: State dual wrestling

tournament, Des Moines

February 18-20: State wrestling

tournament, Des Moines

February 18: Boys’ second round district basketball at Dyersville

February 19: Girls’ basketball regional semifinals at Maquoketa Valley

February 23: Boys’ basketball district finals at West Delaware

February 24: Girls’ basketball regional finals TBA

February 27: Boys’ basketball substate finals TBA

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

February 13: Wrestling districts at Denver; girls’ basketball first round regionals at home

February 15: Boys’ basketball second round districts at Wapsie Valley

February 16: Girls’ basketball second round regionals at Maquoketa Valley

February 17: State dual wrestling tournament, Des Moines

February 18-20: State wrestling tournament, Des Moines

February 24: Girls’ basketball regional finals TBA

February 27: Boys’ basketball substate finals TBA

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School, 2535 Viking Avenue,

Fairbank | NICL

February 13: Wrestling districts at Denver

February 15: Boys’ basketball

second round districts at home

February 16: Girls’ basketball second round regionals at

Saint Ansgar

February 17: State dual wrestling tournament, Des Moines

February 18: Boys’ basketball third round districts at home

February 18-20: State wrestling tournament, Des Moines

February 24: Girls’ basketball regional finals TBA

February 27: Boys’ basketball substate finals TBA

