INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School,

1207 1st Street W, Independence | WaMaC

Softball

Monday, July 15: Regional First Round at home vs. Oelwein, 7 p.m.

Baseball

Monday, July 13: vs. Waverly at Wartburg College, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15: at CCA, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 17: Regional First Round at home vs. Benton, 7 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

Softball

Monday, July 13: Regional First Round at Wapsie, 7 p.m.

Baseball

Saturday, July 11: District First Round vs. Edgewood-Colesburg at Monona, 4:30 p.m.

JESUP VARSITY

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

Softball

Wednesday, July 15: 2nd Round Regionals H 7pm

Baseball

Saturday, July 11: District First Round at home vs. Starmont, 7 p.m.

Starmont Varsity

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

Softball

Monday, July 13: Regional First Round, 7 p.m.

Baseball

Saturday, July 11: District First Round, 7 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

Softball

Monday, July 13: Regional First Round at home vs. East Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Baseball

Saturday, July 11: District First Round, 7 p.m.