INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School,
1207 1st Street W, Independence | WaMaC
Softball
Monday, July 15: Regional First Round at home vs. Oelwein, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Monday, July 13: vs. Waverly at Wartburg College, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15: at CCA, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 17: Regional First Round at home vs. Benton, 7 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
Softball
Monday, July 13: Regional First Round at Wapsie, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Saturday, July 11: District First Round vs. Edgewood-Colesburg at Monona, 4:30 p.m.
JESUP VARSITY
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
Softball
Wednesday, July 15: 2nd Round Regionals H 7pm
Baseball
Saturday, July 11: District First Round at home vs. Starmont, 7 p.m.
Starmont Varsity
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
Softball
Monday, July 13: Regional First Round, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Saturday, July 11: District First Round, 7 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
Softball
Monday, July 13: Regional First Round at home vs. East Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Saturday, July 11: District First Round, 7 p.m.