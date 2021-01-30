Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School

700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC

January 30: Wrestling, WaMaC tournament, 10 a.m.

February 2: Boys’ basketball vs. Benton Community, 7:30 p.m.; girls’ basketball at Benton Community, 7:30 p.m.

February 4: Girls’ basketball vs. CPU, 7:30 p.m.

February 5: Boys’ basketball at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.; girls’ basketball vs. Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

February 6: Wrestling, sectionals

February 9: Boys’ basketball at South Tama, 7:30 p.m.; girls’ basketball vs. South Tama, 730 p.m.; wrestling, regional team duals

February 11: Boys’ basketball at CPU, 7:30 p.m.

February 12: Boys’ basketball vs. Beckman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

January 30: Wrestling, Tri-Rivers Conference tournament, Central City, 10 a.m.

February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Central City, 6 p.m.

February 5: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Alburnett, 6 p.m.

February 6: Wrestling, sectionals

February 9: Boys’ basketball at Starmont, 6 p.m.

February 9: Wrestling, regional team duals

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School,

531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

January 30: Wrestling, NICL

tournament at Sumner-Fredericksburg

February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Columbus Catholic

February 5: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Union

February 6: Wrestling, sectionals

February 8: Girls’ basketball vs. Denver

February 9: Boys’ basketball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg; girls’ basketball at Waukon; wrestling, regional team duals wrestling

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

January 30: Wrestling at East Buchanan/Central City

February 1: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Central Elkader

February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Maquoketa Valley

February 5: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at

Edgewood-Colesburg

February 6: Wrestling, sectionals

February 9: Boys’ basketball vs. East Buchanan; wrestling, regional team duals

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL

January 30: Wrestling,

conference tournament

February 1: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Tripoli

February 2: Girls’ basketball

at Oelwein

February 4: Girls’ basketball

at Denver

February 5: Girls’ and boys’

basketball at Sumner-Fredericksburg

February 6: Wrestling, sectionals

February 9: Boys’ basketball vs. Hudson; wrestling, regional team duals

Trending Food Videos