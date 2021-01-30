INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School
700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC
January 30: Wrestling, WaMaC tournament, 10 a.m.
February 2: Boys’ basketball vs. Benton Community, 7:30 p.m.; girls’ basketball at Benton Community, 7:30 p.m.
February 4: Girls’ basketball vs. CPU, 7:30 p.m.
February 5: Boys’ basketball at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.; girls’ basketball vs. Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
February 6: Wrestling, sectionals
February 9: Boys’ basketball at South Tama, 7:30 p.m.; girls’ basketball vs. South Tama, 730 p.m.; wrestling, regional team duals
February 11: Boys’ basketball at CPU, 7:30 p.m.
February 12: Boys’ basketball vs. Beckman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
January 30: Wrestling, Tri-Rivers Conference tournament, Central City, 10 a.m.
February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Central City, 6 p.m.
February 5: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Alburnett, 6 p.m.
February 6: Wrestling, sectionals
February 9: Boys’ basketball at Starmont, 6 p.m.
February 9: Wrestling, regional team duals
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School,
531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
January 30: Wrestling, NICL
tournament at Sumner-Fredericksburg
February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Columbus Catholic
February 5: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Union
February 6: Wrestling, sectionals
February 8: Girls’ basketball vs. Denver
February 9: Boys’ basketball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg; girls’ basketball at Waukon; wrestling, regional team duals wrestling
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
January 30: Wrestling at East Buchanan/Central City
February 1: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Central Elkader
February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Maquoketa Valley
February 5: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at
Edgewood-Colesburg
February 6: Wrestling, sectionals
February 9: Boys’ basketball vs. East Buchanan; wrestling, regional team duals
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL
January 30: Wrestling,
conference tournament
February 1: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Tripoli
February 2: Girls’ basketball
at Oelwein
February 4: Girls’ basketball
at Denver
February 5: Girls’ and boys’
basketball at Sumner-Fredericksburg
February 6: Wrestling, sectionals
February 9: Boys’ basketball vs. Hudson; wrestling, regional team duals