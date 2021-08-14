Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC

Aug. 26: Volleyball at West Delaware

Aug. 27: Football at home vs. Maquoketa

Aug. 28: Volleyball at home vs. multiple teams

Sept. 2: Volleyball at home vs. CPU

Sept. 3: Football at CCA

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N,

Winthrop | Conference

Aug. 24: Volleyball at

Lisbon tourney

Aug. 27: Football at

Highland, Riverside

Aug. 28: Volleyball at

Cascade tourney

Sept. 2: Volleyball at home vs. Midland

Sept. 3: Football at home vs. North Linn

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

Aug. 20: Football

scrimmage

Aug. 24: Cross country at Edgwood-Colesburg; volleyball at Nashua-Plainfield

Aug. 27: Football at Hudson

Aug. 28: Volleyball at Cascade tourney

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

Aug. 27: Football at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Sept. 2: Volleyball at home vs. Calamus-Wheatland

Sept. 3: Football at Bellevue

Sept. 10: Football at home vs. East Buchanan

Sept. 16: Volleyball at Alburnett

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue,

Fairbank | NICL

Aug. 20: Football

scrimmage

Aug. 26: Volleyball at West Delaware

Aug. 27: Football at

Denver

Aug. 31: Volleyball at home vs. Oelwein

Sept. 3: Football at Nashua-Plainfield

