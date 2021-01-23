Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School,

700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC

January 22-23: Girls’ state wrestling at Coralville

January 26: Boys’ basketball at CPU, 7:30 p.m.;

girls’ basketball vs. CPU, 7:30 p.m.

January 28: Wrestling at West Delaware

January 29: Boys’ basketball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.; girls’ basketball at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.

January 30: Wrestling, WaMaC tourney, 10 a.m.

February 2: Boys’ basketball vs. Benton Community, 7:30 p.m.; girls’ basketball at Benton Community, 7:30 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

January 22-23: Girls’ state wrestling at Coralville

January 23: Wrestling, Steinkamp

Duals, 10 a.m.

January 26: Girls’ and boys’

basketball at Springville, 6 p.m.

January 28: Girls’ and boys’

basketball vs. Clarksville, 6 p.m.

January 29: Girls’ and boys’

basketball at NL, 6 p.m.

January 30: Wrestling TRC Tourney-Central City 10am

February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs.

Central City, 6 p.m.

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

January 23: Wrestling at East Buchanan; girls’ and boys’ basketball vs.

Grundy Center

January 26: Girls’ and boys’

basketball at Denver

January 29: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Dike-NH

January 30: Wrestling, NICL tourney at S-F

February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball

vs. Columbus Catholic

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

January 22: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Central City

January 23: Wrestling at Anamosa

January 26: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Alburnett

January 29: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Springville

January 30: Wrestling at East Buchanan/Central City

February 1: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Central Elkader

February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Maquoketa Valley

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL

January 23: Boys’ basketball vs. MFL MarMac

January 26: Girls’ and

boys’ basketball at Union

January 29: Girls’ and

boys’ basketball vs. A.P.

January 30: Wrestling, conference tourney

February 1: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Tripoli

February 2: Girls’ basketball at Oelwein

