INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School,
700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC
January 22-23: Girls’ state wrestling at Coralville
January 26: Boys’ basketball at CPU, 7:30 p.m.;
girls’ basketball vs. CPU, 7:30 p.m.
January 28: Wrestling at West Delaware
January 29: Boys’ basketball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.; girls’ basketball at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.
January 30: Wrestling, WaMaC tourney, 10 a.m.
February 2: Boys’ basketball vs. Benton Community, 7:30 p.m.; girls’ basketball at Benton Community, 7:30 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
January 22-23: Girls’ state wrestling at Coralville
January 23: Wrestling, Steinkamp
Duals, 10 a.m.
January 26: Girls’ and boys’
basketball at Springville, 6 p.m.
January 28: Girls’ and boys’
basketball vs. Clarksville, 6 p.m.
January 29: Girls’ and boys’
basketball at NL, 6 p.m.
January 30: Wrestling TRC Tourney-Central City 10am
February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs.
Central City, 6 p.m.
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
January 23: Wrestling at East Buchanan; girls’ and boys’ basketball vs.
Grundy Center
January 26: Girls’ and boys’
basketball at Denver
January 29: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Dike-NH
January 30: Wrestling, NICL tourney at S-F
February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball
vs. Columbus Catholic
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
January 22: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Central City
January 23: Wrestling at Anamosa
January 26: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Alburnett
January 29: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Springville
January 30: Wrestling at East Buchanan/Central City
February 1: Girls’ and boys’ basketball vs. Central Elkader
February 2: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Maquoketa Valley
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL
January 23: Boys’ basketball vs. MFL MarMac
January 26: Girls’ and
boys’ basketball at Union
January 29: Girls’ and
boys’ basketball vs. A.P.
January 30: Wrestling, conference tourney
February 1: Girls’ and boys’ basketball at Tripoli
February 2: Girls’ basketball at Oelwein