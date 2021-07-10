INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence |
WaMaC
July 10: Baseball at Nevada
July 12: Baseball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock; softball regional finals
July 16: Baseball substate first found at home vs. West Delaware
July 19: Baseball substate second round TBD
July 19-23: State softball tournament
July 21: Baseball substate finals TBD
July 26-31: State baseball tournament
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
July 10: Baseball substate first round at Maquoketa Valley
July 13: Baseball substate second round TBD
July 17: Baseball substate finals TBD
July 23-24: State baseball tournament
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
July 10: Baseball districts, round 1
July 12: Youth boys’ basketball camp; softball regional finals TBD
July 13: Baseball districts, round 2 at home
July 17: Baseball district finals TBD
July 19: State softball tournament; high school boys’ basketball camp
July 20: Baseball substate final TBD
July 23-24: State baseball tournament
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
July 12: Softball regional finals
July 13: Baseball districts, round 2 at home
July 17: Baseball district finals
July 19: State softball tournament
July 20: Baseball substate final
July 23-24: State baseball tournament
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL
July 10: Baseball districts, first round
July 12: Softball regional finals
July 13: Baseball districts, second round at home
July 17: Baseball district finals TBD
July 19: State softball tournament
July 20: Baseball substate finals TBD
July 23-24: State baseball tournament