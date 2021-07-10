Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence |

WaMaC

July 10: Baseball at Nevada

July 12: Baseball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock; softball regional finals

July 16: Baseball substate first found at home vs. West Delaware

July 19: Baseball substate second round TBD

July 19-23: State softball tournament

July 21: Baseball substate finals TBD

July 26-31: State baseball tournament

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

July 10: Baseball substate first round at Maquoketa Valley

July 13: Baseball substate second round TBD

July 17: Baseball substate finals TBD

July 23-24: State baseball tournament

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

July 10: Baseball districts, round 1

July 12: Youth boys’ basketball camp; softball regional finals TBD

July 13: Baseball districts, round 2 at home

July 17: Baseball district finals TBD

July 19: State softball tournament; high school boys’ basketball camp

July 20: Baseball substate final TBD

July 23-24: State baseball tournament

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

July 12: Softball regional finals

July 13: Baseball districts, round 2 at home

July 17: Baseball district finals

July 19: State softball tournament

July 20: Baseball substate final

July 23-24: State baseball tournament

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL

July 10: Baseball districts, first round

July 12: Softball regional finals

July 13: Baseball districts, second round at home

July 17: Baseball district finals TBD

July 19: State softball tournament

July 20: Baseball substate finals TBD

July 23-24: State baseball tournament

