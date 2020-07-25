DATES OF NOTE
July 24-Aug 1: Boys State Baseball Tournament, Des Moines
July 27-31: Girls State Softball Tournament, Fort Dodge
August 10: First day of practice for volleyball, football, and cross country
INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School,
1207 1st Street W, Independence | WaMaC
August 28: Football – Independence at Center Point-Urbana
August 29: Volleyball – at home vs. Alburnett, Benton Community, Janesville, Oelwein, Starmont, Union, and West Delaware
September 3: Volleyball at Center Point-Urbana
September 4: Football at Maquoketa
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
August 25: Volleyball at Lisbon
August 28: Football at Clayton Ridge
August 29: Volleyball at Cascade
September 3: Cross Country at MFL-MarMac
September 4: Football at home vs. Wapsie Valley
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
August 21: Football scrimmage at Union
August 22: Volleyball scrimmage at Cascade
August 25: Cross country at Edgewood-Colesburg
August 25: Volleyball at home vs. multiple teams
August 28: Football at home vs. North Linn
August 29: Volleyball at Cascade
September 1: Cross country at Oelwein
September 1: Volleyball at Clayton Ridge
September 4: Football at Hudson
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
August 22: Volleyball scrimmage at Cascade
August 25: Cross country at Edgewood-Colesburg
August 28: Football at Maquoketa Valley
August 29: Volleyball at Independence
September 3: Volleyball — @ Calamus Wheatland
September 4: Football at home vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr.
High School,
2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank
NICL
August 28: Football at Denver
September 1: Cross country at Hickory Grove Golf Course
September 3: Volleyball at home vs. Columbus Catholic
September 4: Football at East Buchanan