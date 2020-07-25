Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DATES OF NOTE

July 24-Aug 1: Boys State Baseball Tournament, Des Moines

July 27-31: Girls State Softball Tournament, Fort Dodge

August 10: First day of practice for volleyball, football, and cross country

INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School,

1207 1st Street W, Independence | WaMaC

August 28: Football – Independence at Center Point-Urbana

August 29: Volleyball – at home vs. Alburnett, Benton Community, Janesville, Oelwein, Starmont, Union, and West Delaware

September 3: Volleyball at Center Point-Urbana

September 4: Football at Maquoketa

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

August 25: Volleyball at Lisbon

August 28: Football at Clayton Ridge

August 29: Volleyball at Cascade

September 3: Cross Country at MFL-MarMac

September 4: Football at home vs. Wapsie Valley

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

August 21: Football scrimmage at Union

August 22: Volleyball scrimmage at Cascade

August 25: Cross country at Edgewood-Colesburg

August 25: Volleyball at home vs. multiple teams

August 28: Football at home vs. North Linn

August 29: Volleyball at Cascade

September 1: Cross country at Oelwein

September 1: Volleyball at Clayton Ridge

September 4: Football at Hudson

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

August 22: Volleyball scrimmage at Cascade

August 25: Cross country at Edgewood-Colesburg

August 28: Football at Maquoketa Valley

August 29: Volleyball at Independence

September 3: Volleyball — @ Calamus Wheatland

September 4: Football at home vs. Edgewood-Colesburg

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr.

High School,

2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank

NICL

August 28: Football at Denver

September 1: Cross country at Hickory Grove Golf Course

September 3: Volleyball at home vs. Columbus Catholic

September 4: Football at East Buchanan

Tags