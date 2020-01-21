Thursday, Jan. 23
EAST BUCHANAN wrestling hosts meet with Lisbon and Maquoketa Valley, 6 p.m.
JESUP wrestling hosts meet with Aplington-Parkersburg and South Hardin, 6:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling hosts Dike-New Hartford and East Marshall, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Maquoketa Valley, 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts Clear Creek, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Clear Creek, 7:30 p.m.
JESUP girls and then boys basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball at Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
EAST BUCHANAN wrestling hosts JESUP and S-F, 10 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE wrestling invitational at Ankeny, 10 a.m.
JESUP girls and then boys basketball at Grundy Center, 4:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling tournament at North Butler, 10:30 a.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY boys basketball invitational at UIU, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:15 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE bowling hosts Central DeWitt at Lucky 10 Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.
JESUP girls and then boys basketball at Denver, 6:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball hosts Union, 6:15 p.m., followed by the boys game
Thursday, Jan. 30
INDEPENDENCE wrestling hosts meet with West Delaware, 6 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY girls and boys basketball hosts JESUP, 6:15 p.m.