Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Thursday, Jan. 23

EAST BUCHANAN wrestling hosts meet with Lisbon and Maquoketa Valley, 6 p.m.

JESUP wrestling hosts meet with Aplington-Parkersburg and South Hardin, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling hosts Dike-New Hartford and East Marshall, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Maquoketa Valley, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts Clear Creek, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Clear Creek, 7:30 p.m.

JESUP girls and then boys basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball at Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

EAST BUCHANAN wrestling hosts JESUP and S-F, 10 a.m.

INDEPENDENCE wrestling invitational at Ankeny, 10 a.m.

JESUP girls and then boys basketball at Grundy Center, 4:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling tournament at North Butler, 10:30 a.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY boys basketball invitational at UIU, 11 a.m.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 28

EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE bowling hosts Central DeWitt at Lucky 10 Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.

JESUP girls and then boys basketball at Denver, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball hosts Union, 6:15 p.m., followed by the boys game

Thursday, Jan. 30

INDEPENDENCE wrestling hosts meet with West Delaware, 6 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls and boys basketball hosts JESUP, 6:15 p.m.

Tags