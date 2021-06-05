INDEPENDENCE
Baseball
Tuesday, June 1: Mount Vernon 5, Indee 8 (Game 1); Mount Vernon 7, Indee 2 (Game 2)
Wednesday, June 2: CR Kennedy 7, Indee 6
Thursday, June 3: Indee 12, CC-A 10 (Game 1); Indee 9, CC-A 2 (Game 2)
Softball
Tuesday, June 1: Mount Vernon 11, Indee 0 (Game 1); Mount Vernon 6, Indee 3 (Game 2)
Thursday, June 3: Indee 0, CC-A 7 (Game 1); Indee 1, CC-A 11 (Game 2)
JESUP
Baseball
Tuesday, June 1: Jesup 9, Hudson 3 (Game 1); Jesup 9, Hudson 0 (Game 2)
Thursday, June 3: Jesup 5, New Hampton 3
Softball
Saturday, May 29: Vinton-Shellsburg 8, Jesup 12 (Game 1); West Central 4, Jesup 16 (Game 2)
Tuesday, June 1: Jesup 4, Hudson 5 (Game 1); Jesup 6, Hudson 17 (Game 2)
EAST BUCHANAN
Baseball
Tuesday, June 1: East Buchanan 1, Cal-Wheatland 7
Thursday, June 3: Central City 4, East Buchanan 15 (Game 1); Central City 3, East Buchanan 14 (Game 2)
Softball
Tuesday, June 1: East Buchanan 1, Cal-Wheatland 13 (Game 1); East Buchanan 1, Cal-Wheatland 5 (Game 2)