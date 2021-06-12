Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC

June 12: Softball tourney at Jesup, 9 a.m.

June 14: Baseball vs. Maquoketa; softball vs. Maquoketa

June 16: Baseball vs. Central DeWitt

June 17: Softball at South Tama

June 18: Softball tourney at West Delaware; baseball at Solon

June 19: Softball tourney at West Delaware

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

June 12: Softball at

Anamosa tourney

June 14: Softball vs.

Lisbon; baseball vs. Lisbon

June 15: Baseball vs. Belle Plaine

June 17: Softball at Ed-Co; baseball at Ed-Co

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

June 12: Jesup softball tourney

June 14: Softball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg; baseball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg

June 16: Baseball at MFL-MarMac

June 18: Softball at Denver; baseball at Denver

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

June 14: Softball at Springville; baseball at Springville

June 17: Softball vs. Alburnett; baseball vs. Alburnett

June 18: Softball at West Delaware tourney

June 19: Softball at West Delaware tourney

June 21: Softball at Calamus-Wheatland; baseball at Calamus-Wheatland

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL

June 12: Softball at Jesup tourney

June 14: Baseball at Columbus; softball at Columbus

June 17: Softball vs. Dunkerton; baseball vs. St. Ansgar

June 18: Baseball at MFL; softball at Waverly-Shell Rock

Tags

Trending Food Videos