INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC
June 12: Softball tourney at Jesup, 9 a.m.
June 14: Baseball vs. Maquoketa; softball vs. Maquoketa
June 16: Baseball vs. Central DeWitt
June 17: Softball at South Tama
June 18: Softball tourney at West Delaware; baseball at Solon
June 19: Softball tourney at West Delaware
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
June 12: Softball at
Anamosa tourney
June 14: Softball vs.
Lisbon; baseball vs. Lisbon
June 15: Baseball vs. Belle Plaine
June 17: Softball at Ed-Co; baseball at Ed-Co
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
June 12: Jesup softball tourney
June 14: Softball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg; baseball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
June 16: Baseball at MFL-MarMac
June 18: Softball at Denver; baseball at Denver
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
June 14: Softball at Springville; baseball at Springville
June 17: Softball vs. Alburnett; baseball vs. Alburnett
June 18: Softball at West Delaware tourney
June 19: Softball at West Delaware tourney
June 21: Softball at Calamus-Wheatland; baseball at Calamus-Wheatland
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL
June 12: Softball at Jesup tourney
June 14: Baseball at Columbus; softball at Columbus
June 17: Softball vs. Dunkerton; baseball vs. St. Ansgar
June 18: Baseball at MFL; softball at Waverly-Shell Rock