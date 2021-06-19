INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School; 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC
June 19: Softball tourney at West Delaware
June 21: Baseball at Benton Community; softball at Benton Community
June 22: Baseball at Cedar Falls
June 23: Softball vs. Williamsburg; baseball vs. Williamsburg
June 28: Baseball at Beckman Catholic; softball at Beckman Catholic
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
June 21: Softball vs.
Marquette; baseball vs. Marquette
June 24: Softball at
Maquoketa Valley; baseball at Maquoketa Valley
June 25-26: Softball at Don Bosco tourney
June 28: Softball vs. Midland; baseball vs. Midland
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
June 22: Baseball at UI vs. Tipton; softball at Belle Plaine
June 23: Baseball at Union; softball at Union
June 25: Softball at Don Bosco tourney
June 28: Softball vs. Columbus; baseball vs. Columbus
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
June 19: Softball at West Delaware tourney
June 21: Softball at Calamus-Wheatland; baseball at Calamus-Wheatland
June 24: Softball vs. Central City; baseball vs. Central City
June 28: Softball at Easton Valley; baseball at Easton Valley
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL
June 22: Softball at Alburnett; baseball vs. Kee High
June 23: Baseball vs. A.P.; softball vs. A.P.
June 25: Baseball vs. Don Bosco; softball at Oelwein
June 26: Baseball at South Winn; softball at North Linn