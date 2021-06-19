Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School; 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC

June 19: Softball tourney at West Delaware

June 21: Baseball at Benton Community; softball at Benton Community

June 22: Baseball at Cedar Falls

June 23: Softball vs. Williamsburg; baseball vs. Williamsburg

June 28: Baseball at Beckman Catholic; softball at Beckman Catholic

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

June 21: Softball vs.

Marquette; baseball vs. Marquette

June 24: Softball at

Maquoketa Valley; baseball at Maquoketa Valley

June 25-26: Softball at Don Bosco tourney

June 28: Softball vs. Midland; baseball vs. Midland

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

June 22: Baseball at UI vs. Tipton; softball at Belle Plaine

June 23: Baseball at Union; softball at Union

June 25: Softball at Don Bosco tourney

June 28: Softball vs. Columbus; baseball vs. Columbus

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

June 19: Softball at West Delaware tourney

June 21: Softball at Calamus-Wheatland; baseball at Calamus-Wheatland

June 24: Softball vs. Central City; baseball vs. Central City

June 28: Softball at Easton Valley; baseball at Easton Valley

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL

June 22: Softball at Alburnett; baseball vs. Kee High

June 23: Baseball vs. A.P.; softball vs. A.P.

June 25: Baseball vs. Don Bosco; softball at Oelwein

June 26: Baseball at South Winn; softball at North Linn

