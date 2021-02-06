Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 /

Conf: WaMaC

February 06: Wrestling Sectionals

February 06: Girls Basketball v. CPU Home

February 09: B BB @ South Tama 730pm

February 09: G BB v. South Tama 730pm

February 09: Wrestling: Regional Team Duals

February 12: B BB v. Beckman Cath 730pm

February 13: District Wrestling

February 13: Girls Regional Basketball @ NFV

February 17: State Dual Wrestling

February 18-20: State Wrestling

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers

February 06: Wrestling Sectionals

February 09: B BB @ Starmont 6pm

February 11: Girls Regional Basketball

February 12: Boys District Basketball

February 13: District Wrestling

February 17: State Dual Wrestling

February 18-20: State Wrestling

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL

February 06: Wrestling Sectionals

February 08: G BB v. Denver

February 09: B BB v. S-F

February 09: G BB @ Waukon

February 11: B BB v. Denver

February 13: Wrestling Districts

February 13: Girls Regional Basketball

February 13: District Wrestling

February 15: Boys District Basketball

February 16: G BB Regionals Rd 2

February 17: State Dual Wrestling

February 18-20: State Wrestling

February 18: B BB District Rd 2

February 19: G BB Regionals Rd 3

February 23: B BB District Finals

February 24: G BB Regional Finals

February 27: B BB Substate Final

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers

February 06: Wrestling Sectionals

February 09: Basketball Boys v. East Buchanan

February 11: Girls Regional Basketball

February 12: Boys District Basketball

February 13: Wrestling Districts

February 15: Boys District Basketball

February 17: State Dual Wrestling

February 18-20: State Wrestling

Wapsie Valley Sports

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

February 06: Wrestling Sectionals

February 09: Basketball Boys v. Hudson

February 11: Basketball Boys @ Oelwein

February 11: Girls District Basketball

February 13: Wrestling Districts

February 15: Boys District Basketball

February 17: State Dual Wrestling

February 18-20: State Wrestling

