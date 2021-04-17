Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 /

Conf: WaMaC

Apr 17: Boys Golf @ Benton Community

Apr 19: Boys/Girls Tennis H South Tama

Boys Golf @ CCA (Amana)

Girls Golf H Multiple Schools

Boys Track @ Oelwein

Girls Track @ New Hampton

Girls Soccer @ Williamsburg

Apr 20: Boys Soccer H Williamsburg

Apr 22: Boys Golf H Vinton-Shellsburg

Girls Golf @ Vinton-Shellsburg

Girls Track @ West Delaware

Apr 22-25: Drake Relays – Des Moines

Apr 23: Boys Golf @ Marion

Apr 24: Boys Golf @ West Delaware (Pin Oak)

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers

Fri, March 26: HS Track TRC Co-Ed Indoor University of Dubuque,

Apr 19: Golf vs. North Linn

Apr 20: HS Boys Track @ Alburnett

Apr 22-25: Drake Relays – Des Moines

Apr 23: Golf @ Springville

Apr 27: Golf @ Lisbon

HS Girls Track @ Clayton Ridge

Apr 29: HS Girls Track @ MFL MarMac

Jesup Varsity

Home: Jesup High School,

531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL

Apr 17 HS Boys Golf @ Waverly Shell Rock

Apr 19 HS G/B Golf @ Union

(Columbus there as well)

HS Girls Track @ Maquoketa Valley

Indee/Jesup Girls Soccer @ Williamsburg

Apr 20 MS G/B Track @ Wapsie Valley (@ Sumner Track)

HS Boys Track @ Dike-NH

Indee/Jesup Boys Soccer vs. Williamsburg

Apr 22 HS Boys Track @ Denver

Apr 22-25: Drake Relays – Des Moines

Apr 23 Girls Golf Scrimmage @ Waterloo West

HS Girls Track @ Charles City

Starmont Varsity

Home: Starmont High School.

3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers

Apr 19: Boys/Girls Golf H Alburnett (Backbone CC)

Boys Track @ Oelwein

Apr 22-25: Drake Relays – Des Moines

Apr 23: Boys/Girls Golf H Central City (Backbone CC)

Boys Track @ NFV

Apr 26: Boys Track @ Maquoketa Valley

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr.

High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank |

Conf. NICL

Apr 19: New Hampton Invite

Girls Track

Apr 20: Dike New Hartford Relays Boys Track

Apr 22-25: Drake Relays – Des Moines

Denver Relays Boys Track

Nashua Plainfield Girls Track

A-P Coed Golf @ Parkersburg

Apr 23: Denver Coed Golf @ Maple Hills

Trending Food Videos