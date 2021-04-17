Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644 /
Conf: WaMaC
Apr 17: Boys Golf @ Benton Community
Apr 19: Boys/Girls Tennis H South Tama
Boys Golf @ CCA (Amana)
Girls Golf H Multiple Schools
Boys Track @ Oelwein
Girls Track @ New Hampton
Girls Soccer @ Williamsburg
Apr 20: Boys Soccer H Williamsburg
Apr 22: Boys Golf H Vinton-Shellsburg
Girls Golf @ Vinton-Shellsburg
Girls Track @ West Delaware
Apr 22-25: Drake Relays – Des Moines
Apr 23: Boys Golf @ Marion
Apr 24: Boys Golf @ West Delaware (Pin Oak)
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers
Fri, March 26: HS Track TRC Co-Ed Indoor University of Dubuque,
Apr 19: Golf vs. North Linn
Apr 20: HS Boys Track @ Alburnett
Apr 23: Golf @ Springville
Apr 27: Golf @ Lisbon
HS Girls Track @ Clayton Ridge
Apr 29: HS Girls Track @ MFL MarMac
Jesup Varsity
Home: Jesup High School,
531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL
Apr 17 HS Boys Golf @ Waverly Shell Rock
Apr 19 HS G/B Golf @ Union
(Columbus there as well)
HS Girls Track @ Maquoketa Valley
Indee/Jesup Girls Soccer @ Williamsburg
Apr 20 MS G/B Track @ Wapsie Valley (@ Sumner Track)
HS Boys Track @ Dike-NH
Indee/Jesup Boys Soccer vs. Williamsburg
Apr 22 HS Boys Track @ Denver
Apr 23 Girls Golf Scrimmage @ Waterloo West
HS Girls Track @ Charles City
Starmont Varsity
Home: Starmont High School.
3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers
Apr 19: Boys/Girls Golf H Alburnett (Backbone CC)
Boys Track @ Oelwein
Apr 23: Boys/Girls Golf H Central City (Backbone CC)
Boys Track @ NFV
Apr 26: Boys Track @ Maquoketa Valley
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr.
High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank |
Conf. NICL
Apr 19: New Hampton Invite
Girls Track
Apr 20: Dike New Hartford Relays Boys Track
Denver Relays Boys Track
Nashua Plainfield Girls Track
A-P Coed Golf @ Parkersburg
Apr 23: Denver Coed Golf @ Maple Hills