INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School,700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC

June 1: Girls’ state golf at Adel, 9 a.m.; baseball vs. Mount Vernon; softball vs. Mount Vernon

June 2: Baseball vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

June 3: Baseball at CC-A; softball at CC-A

June 4: Baseball vs. Decorah

June 7: Baseball vs. Marion; softball vs. Marion

June 9: Softball at Vinton-Shellsburg

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

June 1: Girls’ state golf; softball at Cal-Wheatland; baseball at Cal-Wheatland

June 3: Baseball vs. Central City

June 5: Softball, home tourney

June 7: Softball at Easton Valley; baseball at Easton Valley

June 10: Baseball vs. North Linn; softball vs. North Linn

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

May 29: Jesup Softball Classic 2021, 9 a.m.

June 1: Softball at Hudson; baseball at Hudson

June 3: Baseball at New Hampton; softball at AGWSR

June 4: Softball vs. Springville

June 5: Softball at Iowa City West tourney

June 7: Softball at NFV

June 8: Baseball vs. Alburnett

June 9: Softball vs. Dike-NH

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

June 1: Girls’ state golf; softball vs. Maquoketa Valley; baseball vs. Maquoketa Valley

June 3: Softball at Midland; baseball at Midland

June 4: Softball at North Fayette Valley

June 5: Softball at North Fayette Valley

June 7: Baseball at North Linn; softball at North Linn

June 8: Softball at Lisbon

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL

May 29: Softball at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

May 31: Baseball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg

June 1: Softball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg

June 2: Baseball at Turkey Valley

June 3: Baseball vs. Mason City Newman

June 4: Baseball vs. Denver; softball vs. Denver

June 5: Softball at East Buchanan tourney

June 7: Baseball vs. Clayton Ridge at Upper Iowa

June 8: Baseball vs. Beckman Catholic

