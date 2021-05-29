INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School,700 20th Avenue SW, Independence | WaMaC
June 1: Girls’ state golf at Adel, 9 a.m.; baseball vs. Mount Vernon; softball vs. Mount Vernon
June 2: Baseball vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
June 3: Baseball at CC-A; softball at CC-A
June 4: Baseball vs. Decorah
June 7: Baseball vs. Marion; softball vs. Marion
June 9: Softball at Vinton-Shellsburg
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
June 1: Girls’ state golf; softball at Cal-Wheatland; baseball at Cal-Wheatland
June 3: Baseball vs. Central City
June 5: Softball, home tourney
June 7: Softball at Easton Valley; baseball at Easton Valley
June 10: Baseball vs. North Linn; softball vs. North Linn
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
May 29: Jesup Softball Classic 2021, 9 a.m.
June 1: Softball at Hudson; baseball at Hudson
June 3: Baseball at New Hampton; softball at AGWSR
June 4: Softball vs. Springville
June 5: Softball at Iowa City West tourney
June 7: Softball at NFV
June 8: Baseball vs. Alburnett
June 9: Softball vs. Dike-NH
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
June 1: Girls’ state golf; softball vs. Maquoketa Valley; baseball vs. Maquoketa Valley
June 3: Softball at Midland; baseball at Midland
June 4: Softball at North Fayette Valley
June 5: Softball at North Fayette Valley
June 7: Baseball at North Linn; softball at North Linn
June 8: Softball at Lisbon
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL
May 29: Softball at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
May 31: Baseball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
June 1: Softball vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
June 2: Baseball at Turkey Valley
June 3: Baseball vs. Mason City Newman
June 4: Baseball vs. Denver; softball vs. Denver
June 5: Softball at East Buchanan tourney
June 7: Baseball vs. Clayton Ridge at Upper Iowa
June 8: Baseball vs. Beckman Catholic