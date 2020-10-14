- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 42%
- Feels Like: 39°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 39°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:21:05 AM
- Sunset: 06:24:53 PM
- Dew Point: 20°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 57F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SEVERAL HOURS OF SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
Next 12 Hours
Get the latest local and national news.