WATERLOO – Eleven veterans from Buchanan County will be part of the 25th Cedar Valley Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., coming up on Tuesday, September 10.
Among the 107 veterans will be:
- William Aldrich, Vietnam/USAF, Brandon, accompanied by Patrick Aldrich
- Michael Miller, Vietnam/Army, Fairbank, accompanied by Kathy Kroemer
- Maurice Shields, Vietnam/Army, Fairbank, accompanied by Ryan Shields
- James Trebon, Vietnam/USAF, Fairbank, accompanied by Michael Trebon
- Andrew Willwerth, Vietnam/Army, Fairbank, accompanied by Kathy Kroemer
- John Brown, Vietnam/Navy, Independence, accompanied by Mitchel Brown
- Vic Ortner, Korea/USMC ,Independence, accompanied by Gene Budzine
- Alvin Remetch, Vietnam/Army, Independence, accompanied by Michael Trebon
- Steven Waskow, Vietnam/Army, Independence, accompanied by Todd Trebon
- Dale Kies, Vietnam/Navy, Jesup, accompanied by Aaron Kies
- Robert May, Vietnam/USAF, Jesup, accompanied by Todd Trebon
The schedule calls for the vets and those accompanying them to depart the Waterloo Municipal Airport (ALO) at 7 a.m. and arrive at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) at 10:15 a.m. (ET). The tour will make stops at the WWII Memorial and take a short bus tour around D.C. sites (Washington Monument, Capitol Building, and White House) before taking about two hours to visit the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Wall, and Korean Memorial.
Midafternoon, they will visit the Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery and witness the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns. After Arlington National Cemetery, the group will visit the Air Force Memorial, which is situated on a hill overlooking D.C. and the Pentagon.
The public is invited to participate in a grand welcome home for the veterans as they return to the Waterloo Airport between 9:30 and 10 p.m. (local time) on Miami Air Flight 352 (for those following the plane online).
The Cedar Valley Honor Flights are free to the Veterans. The current guardian rate for the trip is $600. The trips are made possible by the generosity of individuals and corporate sponsorships. In addition, the Cedar Valley Honor Flight has held a variety of extravaganzas over the years to help with fundraising. This year ,another fundraiser was launched with the sale of calendars, videos, and commemorative pins.
Calendar
The Progress Review of La Porte City has been the official photographer of the Cedar Valley Honor Flight trips since 2011. They have created a 20-month calendar (July 2019 – December 2020) full of color photos of Cedar Valley veterans touring the Washington, D.C., monuments and memorials.
Video
An 84-minute video entitled “The Unknowns,” produced in 2016, is also being sold. The video gives a “behind the scenes” look into what it takes to be a guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery. It was created by two Army veterans.
Pin
The final item being offered by Cedar Valley Honor Flight is a small pin commemorating the upcoming 25th Cedar Valley Honor Flight on September 10, 2019.
The items are available by contacting Teresa Schmitz (319-239-9736 / yfcorp@aol.com) or the Bulletin Journal (319-334-2557 / editor@bulletinjournal.com). The calendar is $20; the video is $20; and the pin is $5.
All proceeds will be given to Cedar Valley Honor Flight. Visit cedarvalleyhonorflights.org for more information about the flights and how to apply to go.