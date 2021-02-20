Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES – Several wrestlers from the area are competing at the IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines this week. The tournament is still going on, but this is what has happened in the last three days.

Independence:

Kaden Kremer: 1st round; lost 6-1, consolation round, won 11-10

Kale Wieland: 1stround; won by fall

Carter Straw: 1stround; won by fall

Brandon O’Brien: 1stround; won by fall

Isaiah Weber: 1stround; won by fall

Teegan McEnany: 1stround; lost by TF, consolation round; lost by fall

Mitchell Johnson: 1stround; lost by fall, consolation round; lost by 14-1.

Marcus Beatty: 1stround; lost by fall, consolation round; won 9-4

Korver Hupke: 1stround; lost by 8-1, consolation round; lost by 3-1

Independence wrestlers were wrestling in the quarterfinals at 230pm on Friday, therefore I did not have time to get it in.

Jesup:

Jerret Delagardelle: 1stround; won by 10-0, quarterfinals; lost 5-4

East Buchanan:

TJ Lau: 1stround; won by 4-1, quarterfinals; won 6-5

Tate Fults: 1stround; lost by fall, consolation round; lost 9-7

Luke Recker: 1stround; won 7-1, quarterfinal round; lost 7-2

Sam Fox: 1stround; lost by fall, consolation round, won by fall

