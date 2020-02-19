BUCHANAN COUNTY – Several area wrestlers have qualified for the state wrestling tournament that will be held this Thursday through Saturday, February 20-22.
Independence Qualifies Four
Carter Straw won the 120-pound district crown with a 3-1 decision over Brody Hoversten (Iowa Falls-Alden).
Isaiah Weber, ranked second by IAWrestle, won the 126-pound district title with a fall over Jack Ites (Iowa Falls-Alden).
Fourth-ranked by IAWrestle Matthew Doyle finished second at 160 pounds with a 3-2 setback to Carson Babcock (New Hampton).
At 170 pounds, fourth-ranked by IAWrestle Cole Davis was crowned district champion with a 9-5 decision over Elliott Sinnwell (Charles City).
Jesup Qualifies Two
Carter Littlefield, ranked seventh by IAWrestle at 113 pounds, finished second with a loss by fall to Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana)
Jerret Delagardelle finished second at 145 pounds with a loss by fall to Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware).
EB Qualifier
Ranked ninth by IAWrestle at 220 pounds, Luke Recker finished second with a 7-5 loss to Jared Thiry (Don Bosco).
Wapsie Valley Qualifier
Ranked eighth by IAWrestle, Dawson Schmitt finished second at 106 pounds with a 7-1 loss to Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco).
State Tournament Pairings
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the opening round pairings for the state high school wrestling tournament that gets underway Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Class 2A starts at 1:30 p.m. Class 1A will start at 6 p.m.
- 1A-106: Dawson Schmitt (WVF) 33-8, Fr. vs. John Schroder (RIOA) 40-7, Jr.
- 1A-220: Luke Recker (EBW) 39-7, Jr. vs. Sam Vonnahme (I-35) 16-6, Jr.
- 2A-113: Carter Littlefield (JES) 31-7, Sr. vs. Jase Goodell (HUMB) 26-11, Fr.
- 2A-120: Carter Straw (INDE) 36-13, Fr. vs. Kayden Gryp (WILL) 46-3, Jr.
- 2A-126: Isaiah Weber (INDE) 44-3, So. vs. Austin Lenz (TIPT) 41-6, Sr.
- 2A-145: Jerret Delagardelle (JES) 30-8, Jr. vs. Hayden Taylor (SOLO) 48-0, So.
- 2A-160: Matthew Doyle (INDE) 42-6, Sr. vs. Jared Shaw (GHV) 39-8, Sr.
- 2A-170: Cole Davis (INDE) 42-4, Sr. vs. Bruce Lukehart (REOA) 41-14, Sr.