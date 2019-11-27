INDEPENDENCE – Jennifer Reuther, who served as treasurer of the Independence Mustang Athletic Boosters from 2015 to 2019, was arrested by Independence Police Department (IPD) officers on Monday, November 25, and charged with ongoing criminal conduct and theft – first degree.
IPD had received information about a check made out to Reuther’s personal line of credit from the Mustang Athletic Boosters’ checking account, which prompted an investigation. It is alleged that Reuther engaged in a scheme to falsify treasurer reports, make cash withdrawals with a debit card, and write unwarranted checks of reimbursement to herself.
When asked if the school district has any direct control with the accounting and bookkeeping of the Boosters’ account, Superintendent Russell Reiter said, “That is a completely separate account from the school.”
He went on to say, “As always, we appreciate the support that the Mustang Athletic Boosters provide for our student-athletes and programs. The management and auditing of the account is under the control of that organization. The charges will be fully investigated, and the school will cooperate in any way we can. We just have to see how it plays out.”
Reiter added, “The concern of the administration, teachers, and staff at the school is always what is best for the children we educate.”
According to the Mustang Athletic Booster Club’s Facebook page on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 26, “We were disappointed and surprised to learn of the allegations that inappropriate activity has taken place. The treasurer of the Independence Mustang Athletic Booster Club has resigned. The Booster Club has appointed a new treasurer and implemented revised procedures for financial oversight. We are cooperating fully with the investigation being conducted by the Independence Police Department.
“Over the past four years, the Booster Club has given back over $70,000 to local athletic teams and will continue to contribute to benefit our local students. At this time, we have no further comment to any questions,” the post concluded.
Ongoing criminal conduct is a Class B felony and punishable by up to 25 years’ imprisonment. Theft in the first degree, defined as any theft over $10,000, is a Class C felony and is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.