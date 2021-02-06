Mary Bodensteiner – Junior
Wapsie Valley Warriors’ Basketball
vs. Union: 24 points, 5 rebounds
vs. Aplington-Parkersburg: 21 points
vs. Tripoli: 17 points, 9 rebounds
”Even though Mary is a junior, this has been her first full healthy season of high school basketball. As a freshman, an injury cost her a large part of the season and, as a sophomore, she wasn’t at 100 percent health for a good portion of the year. She has put in a lot of time in the offseason and, with a full season of health, she has used that experience to really come on here late in the season. She is a tough matchup for teams, and she can play inside and out.” - Justin Davie, Head Girls’ Basketball Coach
For the season, Bodensteiner is averaging 11.94 points and 7.61 rebounds per game. Congratulations, Mary Bodensteiner! You are our Bulletin Journal Athlete of the Week!