Rachel Eddy

Rachel Eddy, girls’ wrestling state champion 2020-21.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

Rachel Eddy – Sophomore

Wrestling

2020-21 State Champion, 195-pounds

15-0 Record

State of Iowa Ranking: No. 1

National Ranking: No. 9

