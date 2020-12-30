Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Junior Lauren Donlea. Bulletin Journal/Wapsie Valley Creamery Athlete of the Week

 Photo by Roger Johnson

Bulletin Journal/Wapsie Valley Creamery Athlete of the week, Lauren Donlea: Junior Point Guard who led East Buchanan to a Regional Final game in her Sophomore year and has led the Bucs to a 4-2 start in the young 2020-21 season. Lauren leads the Bucs in scoring, assists, and steals. She is one of the quickest guards in the area and has great vision on the court. She knows how to get her teammates involved and is a true point guard by every definition. She works her tail off to get better everyday and would make a fine addition to any college basketball team in two years.

Weekly Stats:

Points: 13 ppg

Assists: 3.4 apg

Steals: 6.2 spg

Rebounds: 4.2 rpg

