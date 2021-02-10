BRADY MCDONALD-FRESHMAN
INDEPENDENCE WRESTLING
2A-Sectional 15, 285-pound champion.
23-13 record on the year.
McDonald had two exciting matches last Saturday: first in the semifinals against Brennen Biegen (Benton Community). A 7-4 win on a 3rd period, last few seconds scramble.
McDonald won the championship bout against a very good Christian Stoler (Oelwein), 3-2, when it didn’t look good after McDonald was taken down in the last 20 seconds, but never quit and got a reversal to seal the deal with just seconds left.
After watching Brady McDonald wrestle, I decided right then and there, that he would be our Bulletin Journal Athlete of the Week. Congrats Brady McDonald!
McDonald will compete in the District Tournament in Williamsburg on Saturday. Top two in each weight class move on the State.