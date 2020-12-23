Going forward we will have a new addition to the Bulletin Journal each week. Brought to you by the Bulletin Journal and Wapsie Valley Creamery, we will honor an Athlete of the Week from a selection of all area schools. Coaches each week will nominate their athlete and I will choose from the nominations.
This week we received nominations from most coaches and every athlete is worthy of the honor. The performances of all the nominations were outstanding, but I could only choose two.
The Bulletin Journal’s Wapsie Valley Creamery Athletes of the Week go to Independence junior Isaiah Weber and Jesup junior Carson Lienau.
On Saturday Isaiah beat class 3A #5 Dylan Whitt of Cedar Falls (maj 14-6), class 2A #5 Reed Abbas of Clarion Goldfield Dows (maj 13-2), and #6 Chase Thomas of Crestwood (Fall 1:54). Isaiah is a 2-time, state runner-up in wrestling. Weber is currently ranked #2 in Class 2A at 138 pounds.
Last week, Carson Lienau averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds per game in Jesup’s three games. Lienau scored 26 and had 12 rebounds in the loss to Dike-New Hartford. Against Columbus-Catholic, Lienau scored 23 points and had 6 rebounds in a win. And last Saturday, Carson scored 26 points and had 16 rebounds in a win against Turkey Valley.