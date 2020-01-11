OELWEIN – This past holiday season, the Atom Bomber 4-H Club wanted to find a way to give to others and spread their holiday cheer. The 4-H members and the leaders communicated with the Oelwein Community Center, which distributes food once a month, and asked about any way the 4-Hers could help.
Through communication with the program, community center personnel said during the month of December they also deliver blankets and socks to each family. The 4-H group decided to contribute by donating stuffed animals to add to the blankets and socks that are given to the families.
MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center employees and volunteers who run the program were very grateful that the club was donating to their cause. The program thanked the club also for their generous donation of stuffed animals for the meal distribution for the month of December.
The 4-Hers were very eager and glad that they could do something to help someone this winter and express their giving spirit!