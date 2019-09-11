Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Williams Andrew J, Williams Shelby S, Schnor Shelby S to Brandt Collin T on 08/01/2019 at Com 33’ W Of A Point 371’ N Of SE Cor...Exc W 60’ NW:5:90:10.

Faust Jason E, Faust Lisa J to Faust Jason E on 08/01/2019 at Parcel D Survey #2003R01436 Exc Parcel J Survey #2007R03976 & #2008R02585 NW:7:89:10.

Schmit Steven M, Schmit Karma J to Faust Lisa J on 08/01/2019 at W 70’ & That Part Of Vacated Alley Adj Said Lots On The W Jesup. C. O. Marsh’s Addition 4 & 5:15.

Brown Shawn J, Brown Megan A to Crawford Mark A, Crawford Kimberli on 08/01/2019 at Independence Green Ridge 5th Addition 6 Parcel R Survey #2008R00460 SE 35:89:9.

Chettinger Travis D, Chettinger Kristi A to Willie Randy D on 08/02/2019 at Lamont 29:7.

Mk Rental Properties LLC, Mk Rentals Properties LLC to Griswold Matthew L on 08/02/2019 at Winthrop Larson’s 1st Addition 6.

Even Celia J, Even Dustin to Nesbit Ryan Roy, Nesbit Melissa Sue on 08/02/2019 at Jesup Blue Grass 2nd Addition 13.

Beachy Perry R, Beachy Mattie W to Yoder William E, Yoder Miriam E on 08/02/2019 at Exc Com SW Cor... SW 11:90:10.

Beachy Perry R, Beachy Mattie W to Borntrager Eli J, Borntrager Esther R on 08/02/2019 at W 1/2 SE 19:90:9.

Donnelly Emmett, Donnelly Delene to Midwest Development Co on 08/05/2019 at Parcel V Survey 2016R03924 Exc N 10.5’ W 335.98’ SW 3:88:9.

Smock Fred W, Smock Terri S to Griswold Matt L, Chettinger Kelly J on 08/05/2019 at Com At NW Corner... SE 36:89:8.

Raber Roman C to Bontrager Mervin A, Bontrager Betty A on 08/05/2019 at Com SE Cor... NW:28:90:10.

Wulfekuhle Donald F, Wulfekuhle Judy M to Pepin Dennis D, Pepin Marcia on 08/06/2019 at Sub Of Parcel D Harter Creek 1st Addition 6 SE 27:89:9.

Koch Raymond J, Koch Jamie Raymond Poa to Wolfe Ronald on 08/06/2019 at & W 33’ Of Water St Running N & S Between Blk 37 & 38 Quasqueton Rea & Pratts Addition 1\, 2 & 3:37.

Rouse Jane A to Morrissey Nicholas James on 08/06/2019 at Jesup Gold Medallion I Addition 2.

Streicher Mardelle J Tr, Streicher Leon R Revt to Streicher Mardelle J Revt on 08/06/2019 at Also Part Of Alley Lying E & Adj Lamont Original Lamont 29:8, Lamont Quicks Addition 1 & 2:2, Lamont Quicks Addition 3:4, Block 8 Lot 11 Lamont NE 23:90:7, Alley Lying Adj To Original Block 8 Lot 29 NW:23:90:7, Exc.... NE 23:90:7, Lots 9, 10 & 11 Subdivision Of Lot 32 Exc.... NW:23:90:7.

McCright Robert Eugene, McCright Barbara Jean to Wilson Woodrow J Jr on 08/06/2019 at Quasqueton. Quasqueton Original5 & 8:22.

Luebbers Elizabeth T Esta, Luebbers William J Ex to Luebbers William J on 08/06/2019 at S 1/2 Exc Com SW Cor... SW 24:89:10, Exc Parcel A In NW NE Survey #2006R03693 NE 25:88:10.

Luebbers Elizabeth T Esta, Luebbers William J Ex to Capp Susanne L on 08/06/2019 at N 1/2 NE & All That Part Of S 1/2 Lying N Of Rr Row NE 31:89:9.

Schmitt Anthony James, Schmitt Mary Esther to Wiechert Ann L T on 08/07/2019 at Parcel D Survey #2019R01835 17:87:9.

Smith Joyce Dee Tr, Clark Phyllis Jo Tr, Groenenboom John Anthony Tr, Groenenboom Henrietta Revt to Clark Phyllis Jo on 08/07/2019 at Und 1/2 Int In N 1/2 Exc Beg At The NW Cor... NW:31:87:9 Und 1/2 Int In S 1/2:SW 30:87:9.

Scott Janell Ruth to Cddk LLC on 08/07/2019 at Independence: Waskow & Nabholz Addition 14.

Federspiel Russell, Federspiel Heather to Wapsie Properties LLC on 08/07/2019 at Com 20 1/4’ W Of NW Cor... Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 4.

Kirkendall Elaine M to Moore Marlys on 08/07/2019 at Independence Close’s Addition 5:4.

Goodrich Rex A, Goodrich Amber to Orcutt Valerie on 08/08/2019 at Com 68’ W Of SW Cor... Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition:10:3.

Smith Scott W, Smith Carol A to Avis Tanner A, Avis Jessica L on 08/08/2019 at Parcel I Being Part Of Existing Parcel E Survey #2002R04959 NW:25:87:8.

Birchard Robert G, Birchard Edith L to Dale Joan M, Hand Christopher J on 08/08/2019 at S 75’ Exc W 16 1/2’ Independence Melones Addition 7:2.

Frish Kristin J, Frish John D, Wright Frish Mollie, Frish Mollie, Adams Jane E, Adams Bret to Buls Lanny C, Buls Janet L on 08/08/2019 at Independence Green Ridge 3rd Addition:12.

Franck Richard R to Loeb Cody A, Loeb Leah J on 08/08/2019 at Independence Cummings Addition 7 & 8:1.

Cramer Cody F, Cramer Leeann M, Walztoni Leeann M to Anderson Rob, Anderson Kimberly on 08/08/2019 at Parcel V Which Is Part Of Parcel E & All Of Parcel F Survey #2011R03488 NE 2:88:9.

Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P Pre to Wulfekuhle Donald F, Wulfekuhle Judy M on 08/09/2019 at Independence Goldfinch Court At The Pines Second Addition 29.

Steve Gee Construction Inc to Buehler Rebecca L on 08/09/2019 at Independence Goldfinch Court At The Pines Second Addition 21.

Hepler Kenny J, Hepler Gretchen A to Martin I Jane, lark Barbara M on 08/09/2019 at Sub Of Parcel D In Harter Creek 1st Addition 1 NE 27:89:9.

Stefani Gary J, Stefani Linda K to Deboer Jody L on 08/09/2019 at Com SW Cor... Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 10:14.

Kw Pork Inc to Tenderloin Ranch LLC on 08/12/2019 at Parcel A Survey 2004R04371 SE 13:88:7.

Ohl Construction Inc, Ohl Ronald A Pre to Walton Robert L, Walton Sandra K on 08/12/2019 at Independence Jackson Green 5th Addition 5.

Myers Roger W, Myers Cindy M to Myers Steven C, Myers Linda M on 08/12/2019 at Com 6 Rods E Of NE Cor... Fairbank 1:4 NE 5:90:10.

Leibold Constance L, Leibold Robert J, O’Loughlin Cindy A, O’Loughlin Paul J to Sweet David on 08/12/2019 at Winthrop Donnan’s Addition 10:3.

Crawford Gregory D Tr, Crawford Sue E Tr, Crawford Gregory D Liv, Crawford Sue E Liv to Sweet David on 08/12/2019 at Winthrop Donnan’s Addition 10:3.

Weydert Rosemary, Weydert Roy to Connolly Thomas J, Connolly Lisa A on 08/12/2019 at Winthrop Original Winthrop: 3:49, W 1/2 Of Winthrop Original Winthrop 4:49.

Phillips Ricky J, Phillips Rick J, Phillips Debra Sue to Phillips Ryan on 08/13/2019 at Com At NE Cor... NE 19:88:10, Com 387’ S Of NE Cor... NW: 19:88:10.

Davidson Diane, Davidson Gary, Wilson Sharon, Wilson Mike, Cook Charles to Cbl Farms Inc on 08/13/2019 at:Com At NW Cor...W 650’ Of S 1200’... SW 4:87:7.

Davidson Diane, Davidson Gary, Wilson Sharon, Wilson Mike, Cook Charles to Cbl Farms Inc on 08/13/2019 at Com At NW Cor...W 650’ Of S 1200’... SW 4:87:7.

Davidson Diane, Davidson Gary, Wilson Sharon, Wilson Mike, Cook Charles to Cbl Farms Inc on 08/13/2019 at Com At NW Cor...W 650’ Of S 1200’... SW 4:87:7.

Dudley Michelle, Dudley Todd, Vargas Kristin, Vargas David, Boies Stephanie, Boies Dave, McAtee Doug to Cbl Farms Inc on 08/13/2019 at Com At NW Cor...W 650’ Of S 1200’... SW 4:87:7.

Dudley Michelle, Dudley Todd, McAtee Doug to Cbl Farms Inc on 08/13/2019 at Com At NW Cor...W 650’ Of S 1200’... SW 4:87:7.

Dudley Michelle, Dudley Todd, McAtee Doug to Cbl Farms Inc on 08/13/2019 at Com At NW Cor...W 650’ Of S 1200’... SW 4:87:7.

Fleming Donald L, Fleming Paula R to Dahl Dan, Dahl Marci on 08/13/2019 at Com At NE Cor... NE 19:89:9, Com At NE Cor... NE :9:89:9.

Mahoney Lafever Mary Cotr, Mahoney Larry J Cotr, Lafever Mary Cotr, Mahoney Eunice M Revt to Mahoney Lafever Mary Tr, Lafever Mary Tr, Mahoney Larry J Tr, Mahoney Eunice M T on 08/14/2019 at S 1/2 SE 21:87:7, N 1/2 NE & N 31 Acres Of S 1/2 Exc Parcel C Survey #2019R00390 NE 28:87:7, N 1/2 Exc Com SE Cor... SE 21:87:7 SW 21:87:7.

Mahoney Lafever Mary Cotr, Adam Cheryl Cotr, Lafever Mary Cotr, Mahoney Lavern F Res to Mahoney Lafever Mary Tr, Lafever Mary Tr, Mahoney Larry J Tr, Mahoney Eunice M T on 08/14/2019 at S 1/2 SE 21:87:7, N 1/2 NE & N 31 Acres Of S 1/2 Exc Parce C Survey #2019R00390 NE :28:87:7, N 1/2 Exc Com SE Cor... SE 21:87:7 SW :21:87:7.

Chettinger Travis D, Chettinger Kristi A to Willie Randy D on 08/14/2019 at Lamont Original Lamont 29:7.

King Jon W, King Candace L to Stamp Joshua L, Stamp Kayleigh J on 08/14/2019 at Parcel B Survey #1994R04032 Exc Parcel O Survey #2019R00777 & Aff #2019R02441 SW 15:90:9.

Burco Darin, Burco Nicole to Burco Jd Land LLC, Jd Land LLC on 08/15/2019 at N 1/2 Of SW 2:89:9 SE 3:89:9, S 1/2 NE 34:90:9, S 1/2 NW:35:90:9, N 1/2 Exc S 660’... NE :34:90:9 NW:3:89:9, Exc Easements... SW 3:89:9, Exc Portion Within Rr Row... NW:27:90:9, E 1/2 : NW:27:90:9, W 1/2 Exc Two Parcels... NE 27:90:9, Com 120 Rods W Of NE Cor... 27:90:9, Exc Parcel A Survey #2004R04072 NW:34:90:9, N 1/2 Exc E 1/2 Of Parcel C... NE 35:90:9, N Frac 1/2 Exc Com At SE Cor... NE 3:89:9, W 1/2 SW 1:88:10, W 1/2 Exc Com At NW Cor... NW:1:88:10, Com At NW Cor... Hazleton Railroad Addition:6:4, S 60 Acres Of N 1/2 Exc Parcel L Survey #2010R00561...Exc... SE 15:90:9, Parcel D Desc As: Com At E 1/4 Cor... NE :9:88:10.

Manternach Adam M, Manternacht Adam M, Manternach Katherine D, Manternacht Katherine D to Newcomb Robin on 08/15/2019 at Rowley Dean’s Addition:3 & 4:1, Exc Com 227’ W & 33’ S Of NE Cor NW NW Sec 12-87-9... Rowley Dean’s Addition:2:1.

Brewer Lonnie, Brewer Jennifer to Johnson Shannon M on 08/16/2019 at Com At E 1/4 Cor... NE 16:90:9.

O’Loughlin Timothy J Ex, O’Loughlin Donna J Esta, O’Loughlin Donna J Esta to Fluhr John L on 08/16/2019 at W 1/2 Exc N 12’ Independence Bull’s Addition:4:18, W ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 5:18.

Paul Niemann Construction Company, Niemann James L Pre to Dyersville Ready Mix Inc, Bard Materials on 08/16/2019 at Com At NE Cor... & Ne... SE 17:90:7 NW:19:90:7 NW:19:90:7, Exc Part Of NW NW Deeded To State Of Iowa Bk 309 Pg 68 NW:19:90:7, Exc Parcel C Survey #2013R03197 SW 19:90:7, Also Tract Of Land Com 20 Rods N Or SW Cor... NW:14:90:7, Beg 752’ W Of SE Cor... SW 15:90:7, N 1/2 NW:14:90:7.

Clark Matthew A to Lappe Marc J, Lappe Jill K on 08/19/2019 at W 58’: Independence Fargo’s Addition:5:4.

Hanna Bob, Hanna Cheryl to Meyer Brian K, Meyer Kathy M on 08/19/2019 at: Exc S 43’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition:19:1, Exc W 40’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition Lots 17 & 18:1.

Donnelly Emmett M, Donnelly Delene M to Siems Jeramy, Siems Nicole on 08/20/2019 at Com At SW Cor... SW 31:89:9.

Sanboeuf Development LLC, Sanboeuf Louis L Man to McGill Mary Louise on 08/20/2019 at Lot 16 River Ridge Addition A Subd Of NE 32:89:9.

Grover Porcia A to Grover Brian J on 08/21/2019 at Beg NE Corner Of W ½ ... & Beg 550’ W Of NE Corner W 1/2... NW:11:87:9.

Bank Of America Na to Holt Jessica on 08/22/2019 at S 60’ Winthrop Original Winthrop 4 & 5:5.

Steve Gee Construction Inc to VanLaningham Vicki L on 08/22/2019 at Independence Goldfinch Court At The Pines Second Addition 22.

Gregory Johnathan C to Rasmussen Tyler R, Rasmussen Megan E on 08/23/2019 at Exc S 90’ Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 1:5.

Lawless Mark D, Lawless Madison L, Crow Madison L to Ohl Jimmy P, Ohl Donna L on 08/26/2019 at Quasqueton Davis Second Add :9 & 10:115.

Shafer Jeanice K to Lawless Mark D, Lawless Madison L on 08/26/2019 at N 331’ NE SE 22:88:8.

Clayton Robert J, Clayton Paula K to Clayton Paula K on 08/26/2019 at Building 2 Independence Willow Brook Condominiums .

Mast Robert, Mast Mary S to Yoder Philip L, Yoder Carolyn A on 08/26/2019 at SW 33:90:10 NW:33:90:10, S 1/2 Exc S 30’ Of NW:33:90:10.

Burco Darin, Nurco Nicole to Burco Jd Land LLC on 08/26/2019 at N 1/2 SW 2:89:9 SE 3:89:9, S 1/2 NE 34:90:9, S 1/2 NW:35:90:9, N 1/2 Exc S 660’ Of E 660’ Of NE 34:90:9 NW:3:89:9, Exc Easement... SW 3:89:9, & Exc Portion Within Rr Row.... NW:27:90:9, E 1/2 NW:27:90:9, W 1/2 Exc... NE 27:90:9, Com 120 Rods W Of NE Cor... 27:90:9, Exc Parcel A Part Of NW NW Survey #2004R04072 NW:34:90:9, N 1/2 Exc E 1/2 Of Parcel C... NE :35:90:9, N 1/2 Exc Com At SE Cor... NE 3:89:9, W 1/2 SW 1:88:10, W 1/2 Exc Com At NW Cor... NW:1:88:10, Exc Parcel Lying In Ne... NE 1:88:10, Also Com At NW Cor... Hazleton Railroad Addition:6:4, S 60 Acres Of N 1/2 Exc... SE 15:90:9, S 580’ Of N 1/2 SW 15:90:9, N 163’ Of S 743’ Of E 1521’ Of N 1/2 Exc Parcel L... Exc N 340’... SW 15:90:9, Parcel D Com At E 1/4 Cor... NE :9:88:10.

Ohl Jimmy P, Ohl Donna L to Ryckman Kristen L, Ryckman Benjamin T on 08/27/2019 at Parcel G Survey 2005R01722 SE 35:88:8.

Kirkendall Elaine M to Jdrs Properties LLC on 08/27/2019 at S 66’ Independence Close’s Addition:1:4.

Carson Sarah J Revt, Carson Sarah J Tr to Reiling Jeremy S, Reiling Holly A on 08/27/2019 at Part Lying N Of Rr SE 31:89:7, W 1/2 Exc Rr Row & Exc Tract Desc In Survey In Bk 491 Pg 705 SE 32:89:7.

Reiling Jeremy S, Reiling Holly A to Bowden Investment Company Lp on 08/27/2019 at Part Of Lying N Of Rr SE :31:89:7, W 1/2 Lying N Of Rr Of Exc Rr Row... SW 32:89:7.

Sherrets Kenneth D Jr Esta, McCardle Kelly Ex, Sherrets Joshua J Ex to Sherrets Kenneth D Jr T on 08/28/2019 at E 1/2 N Of Rd SE 20:88:8, Exc N 406’ Of W 644’ & Exc Parcel F Survey #2009R00507 NE 20:88:8, 27 Acres N Of Rd Exc 3.5 Acres Sold To County For Rd SE 20:88:8.

Siems Nicole M, Siems Jeramy H to Burke Becky on 08/28/2019 at Com At Pt 52 Rods E Of SE Cor... Jesup Original Jesup 56.

Harland Thomas E, Harland Judy F to Smith Scott W, Smith Carol A on 08/29/2019 at N 55’ Of S 66’ Of W 70’ & Use Of Driveway Over S 11’ Of W 70’ Independence Scarcliff’s Addition:1:3.

Fox Gary D, Fox Brenda G to Thompson Timothy A, Thompson Jodi A on 08/29/2019 at Stanley 1\, 2\, 3\, 4:5.

Pruisner Kevin J, Pruisner Patricia A to Delagardelle Dan M, Delagardelle Anna on 08/30/2019 at Jesup: Grand View Addition:22 & 23:2.

Slattery Apartments Lc to Cronbaugh Chelsea B, Clapp Joseph L on 08/30/2019 at Winthrop Original Winthrop 1\,2\,3:26, Parcels F & G Survey 1998R01991 Winthrop.

Tudor Kevin R, Tudor Heidi E, Cassaday Tudor Heidi E to Nero Joanne F on 08/30/2019 at N ½ Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition:7 & 8:6.

Kroeger Family Farm LLC to Franck Tracy D, Franck Kelly K on 08/30/2019 at E 1/2 SE 15:88:8:,W 1/2 SE :23:88:8.

Buchanan County Sheriff, Glaspie Jason B, Glaspie Sasha to Quicken Loans Inc on 08/30/2019 at Rowley Griffman’s Addition:14.

Nehl Mary A to McMurrin Robert W, McMurrin Jennifer A on 08/30/2019 at Beg At NE Cor... 17:90:9.

