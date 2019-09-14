AURORA – The Aurora Historical Society will hold their 24th annual meeting on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 1 PM at the Main Street Historical Building. The society will be accepting and reviewing their annual financial and membership reports and approving their annual budget.
Fundraising updates, building improvements, and the organization’s goals and priorities for the coming year will also be on the agenda.
Anyone interested in preserving local history is encouraged to attend this meeting.