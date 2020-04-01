BUCHANAN COUNTY – As a naturalist, I am seeing a greater need to get folks outdoors during this stressful time. Nature has the ability to soothe and calm while at the same time being a great place to get out and get active to release some of that pent-up energy. Walking, fishing, picnicking, hunting, geocaching, and just exploring and playing are opportunities available at Buchanan County Conservation Parks and Natural Areas. We have more than 40 county parks and areas – plenty of area for folks to maintain the safe social distancing needed while enjoying the outdoors alone or with family.
While out on my daily walk today at Cortright Wildlife Area, I was enjoying the skeletons of last summer’s prairie wildflowers and grasses and pondering how to encourage others to get out there and enjoy the view. A number of possibilities flashed through my head – some dismissed because they could potentially encourage groups and others because they would involve objects that would be touched. I settled on this idea: Baby Bison Bingo.
In our wildlife display at Fontana Park, we are hoping for two bison calves this spring. Most years, our calves arrive between mid-April and late May. So as we are waiting for their arrival, I thought this would give folks a chance to join our anticipation and get out to see the bison-friendly prairie habitat at some of your Buchanan County parks.
I have created two bison calves – approximately life size, but certainly not as cute or furry – that will be traveling to various county parks and staying for several days at each. These calves will be found in their natural prairie habitat, but will be easily visible from user-friendly trails or firebreaks in these parks. Those who chose to play Baby Bison Bingo will set up their own Bingo card and mark off boxes matching the parks where they find the calves – documenting their finds with photos.
You can view all Buchanan County park locations and aerial maps at www.buchanancountyparks.com if you are not familiar with the parks by name or want to get an idea of where there may be prairie at each location (not all of our parks contain prairie habitat).
This is how to begin play:
1) Get the Bingo card template online at www.buchanancountyparks.com and fill it out as instructed. The selection of and random placement of your parks will give each player their own card they feel has the best chance to get Bingo.
2) Send a copy of your completed card to me – take a photo or scan your card and email it to scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
3) I will email those who send in a card the locations of the parks that the bison are in (beginning Monday, April 6,) and how long they will remain there. I will not give exact locations within the park, but they will be found in a prairie habitat and be visible from a trail or firebreak (mowed pathway).
4) Sometime during the timeframe the bison will be at each park, players will need to visit the park, walk the trails/firebreaks to search for the calf, and take a photo – FROM THE TRAIL – of themselves with the calf. As if the calf were real, we want participants to stay back from the calf – keeping all players from contacting them. Then mark off the corresponding square on your card.
5) Steps 3 and 4 will be repeated until someone has Bingo. (When a player claims Bingo, their photos will be required to confirm their visits against the squares on their original card sent to me. When confirmed, I will award a prize.) Play will continue on for several Bingos and may even reset to clear cards.
I anticipate continuing the game until our real calves arrive at Fontana.
I will use a random-draw method to select the parks where the calves will visit.
Bingo winners will get prizes, which may include camping gift certificates, t-shirts, program fee certificates, Fontana gift shop certificates, etc.
Bingo Card Instructions
Put a Buchanan County park name from the list below into each square (five rows by five columns) to create your Bingo card. Send your created card to scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us to enter the Baby Bison Bingo game and get the current location of the bison to begin play.
Anderson Addition; Bearbower Sand Prairie; Blazing Star Prairie; Boies Bend Area; Bryantsburg Prairie; Buffalo Creek Area; Cortright Wildlife Area; Crumbacher Wildlife Area; Fairbank Fen; Fontana Park; Guy Grover; Ham Marsh; Hodges and North; Hoover Area; Iron Bridge Woodland; Jakway Park; Koutny Pond; Lime Creek Area; Mickey Fox Area; Newton Township; Otter Creek Roadside Park; Patton Prairie; Pine Creek Area; Quigley-Slattery Prairie; Roberts Wildlife Area; Rowley Fen; Schneider-Heinick-Rowe; Three Elms Area and Access; Wapsi River Access; and Wehner Woods.