INDEPENDENCE – It looked a little dreary for the Independence Mustang softball team going into the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night. With Center Point-Urbana leading 5-3, the “never-say-never” attitude this young team is exhibiting propelled the girls to a come-from-behind win in the first game of the doubleheader.
Game 1
“We were telling the girls all game to stay with it offensively and be selective at the plate,” said Head Coach Jordon Pilcher. “That last inning, we started being more selective and seeing more pitches, which allowed us to make solid contact.”
With one out in their last at-bat, freshman right fielder Allison Kleve tripled in the gap to start the rally. Sophomore left fielder Dakota Whitman then singled to drive in Kleve, and the Mustangs were down 5-4. Soon-to-be freshman center fielder Bella Louvar then walked, followed by an intentional walk to sophomore Marleigh Louvar, and the bases were loaded.
Junior backstop Addi Bailey stepped to the plate and took the first pitch she saw to the opposite field and the ball landed right in front of the right fielder, scoring 2 runs, and jubilation ensued. The Mustangs won the first game of the night, 6-5.
“Addi has been calm up at the plate all year with runners in scoring position, as she leads our team in RBIs,” added Coach Pilcher, “so I had all the confidence she would get it done.”
Junior Shanna Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs, going 7 strong innings, giving up 5 earned runs (all in the second inning). After that, she settled in and proceeded to shut down the Stormin’ Pointers the rest of the way. Kleve struck out 3 and scattered 10 hits, and the defense behind her was solid.
“It was awesome to watch the girls stay in the game after being down 5-0,” Coach Pilcher said. “Shanna cleaned it up on the mound, and our defense followed after that second inning. This comeback shows the girls hard work and improvements as this is not something I think we would have done the first few weeks of our season.”
Dakota Whitman-So LF 3-4 triple 2RUNS RBI
Bella Louvar-08 CF 1-3 2RUNS SB BB
Marleigh Louvar-So SS 2-3 triple RUN 2RBI
Addi Bailey-Jr C 1-3 3RBI SAC
Brooke Beatty-Sr 2B 0-3
Jordin Derr-08 3B 1-3
Rachel Eddy-So DH 0-3
Leah House-Fr 1B 1-3
Allison Kleve-Fr RF 1-3 triple RUN
Game 2
Allison Kleve was on the mound for the Mustangs and would go the distance, allowing just 6 hits, 5 runs (3 earned), and striking out 6 batters. The Mustangs had the bases loaded in the seventh, but they could only push across 1 run, and they would fall by the score of 5-2.
Dakota Whitman-So LF 1-4 RUN
Bella Louvar-08 CF 2-4
Marleigh Louvar-So SS 0-2 HBP
Addi Bailey-Jr C 0-2 BB
Brooke Beatty-Sr 2B 1-2 RUN SAC
Jordin Derr-08 3B 0-3
Rachel Eddy 0-2 BB
Allison Kleve-Fr P 1-2 BB
Natalie Doyle-So RF 1-3 RBI
The Mustangs run their record to 15-22 on the season, and will be at the University of Iowa on Friday and Saturday. Next Tuesday, July 6, the Mustangs will start postseason play with a home game against Vinton-Shellsburg (11-21). The winner will play Class 3A’s No. 2 Mount Vernon (27-4) on July 9.