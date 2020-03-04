INDEPENDENCE – If you are looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time.
The Independence High School band and choir are excited to announce they will be hosting their 1st annual one-day mattress fundraiser on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For one day only, the high school will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to: bit.ly/beds4independence2020.
There will be 30+ different mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. Name brands, including Simmons Beautyrest and Therapedic, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available.
Best of all, the Independence High School band and choir benefit from every purchase.
The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio, market in 2005. The company now has more than 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day; to date, the company has given back more $40 million.
Watch this quick video that explains how the Mattress Fundraiser works – https://youtu.be/dtWPNME9W2w.
Contact tim.devoss@cfsbeds.com or call 309-236-4247 for more information.