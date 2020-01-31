CLARKSVILLE — A season's best 30-point night by senior Clarksville's Janet Borchardt lifted the Indians over visiting East Buchanan Thursday night.
The Class 1A 11th-ranked Buccaneers had won three straight before falling 54-58 to Clarksville. East Buchanan is now 12-5 overall and the unranked Clarksville is 13-3.
Senior Nicole Pettinger led East Buchanan with 14 points, which included her sinking four 3-pointers.
Senior Olivia Donlea added 12 points — with three 3-pointers — followed by senior Erica Hoffman (11), sophomore Lauren Donlea (9), sophomore Lacy Anderegg (5) and sophomore Lara Fox (3).
Fox led the Buccaneers with seven of the team's 21 rebounds.
Fox and Lauren Donlea each had two steals. The team had seven overall.
Olivia and Lauren Donlea had five and four assists, respectively. The team has 14 overall.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB | 19 | 13 | 9 | 13 | — 54
CK | 15 | 11 | 15 | 17 | —58
UP NEXT
The Bucanneers host Springville tonight. The game will begin after the varsity girls game at 6 p.m. The Springville girls are ranked 15th.
East Buchanan's boys and girls then travel to North Linn on Tuesday, Feb. 4 for a doubleheader that begins at 6 p.m.