CLARKSVILLE — The East Buchanan boys basketball team ended a two-game losing streak Thursday night by scoring a season high 73 points behind a 23-point performance by sophomore Kaiden Gage.
The Buccaneers came away with a 73-58 win in Clarksville, improving their overall record to 5-11.
Senior Tyson Russell added 18 points for East Buchanan. He sank three 3-pointers in the first half.
Also scoring for the Buccaneers were sophomore Keaton Kelly (12), senior Logan Crawford (9), sophomore Adam Hackett (6), junior Kaiden Brockmeyer (3), and junior Cole Bowden (2).
East Buchanan's previous high mark for scoring was 71 points in its Jan. 21 win at Starmont.
Gage's previous best scoring night was Jan. 3 against Edgewood-Colesburg when he put up 28. Russell has the second-best scoring night of the season. He put up 25 points against Libson on Dec. 2.
Clarksville's leading scorer was senior Ethan Schmidt with 31 points. Only one other Indian reached double figures, freshman Jacob Stauffer with 10.
East Buchanan head coach Chad Lamker said he's "happy with the ways our guys have been competing with having seven games in a two-week stretch."
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB | 20 | 21 | 23 | 9 | — 73
CK | 15 | 13 | 16 | 14 | — 58
UP NEXT
The Bucanneers host Springville tonight. The game will begin after the varsity girls game at 6 p.m.
East Buchanan's boys and girls then travel to North Linn on Tuesday, Feb. 4 for a doubleheader that begins at 6 p.m.