WINTHROP -- The East Buchanan girls basketball team smothering defense propelled it to a 65-14 victory in the first round of Class 1A, Region 2 play Thursday night in Winthrop.
The Buccaneers finished the regular season with a 9-5 record in the Tri-Rivers West conference, which was good enough for fourth place. Their overall record is now 15-7. overall,
UP NEXT
The Bucs will host a quarter-final game Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. against North Butler, 8-12. The Bearcats defeated Valley Lutheran Thursday night, 60-11.
SCORING BY QUARTER
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FINAL
|Don Bosco
|6
|0
|2
|6
|-- 14
|East Buchanan
|17
|17
|17
|14
|-- 65