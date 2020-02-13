Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WINTHROP -- The  East Buchanan girls basketball team smothering defense propelled it to a 65-14 victory in the first round of Class 1A, Region 2 play Thursday night in Winthrop.

The Buccaneers finished the regular season with a 9-5 record in the Tri-Rivers West conference, which was good enough for fourth place. Their overall record is now 15-7. overall, 

UP NEXT

The Bucs will host a quarter-final game Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. against North Butler, 8-12. The Bearcats defeated Valley Lutheran Thursday night, 60-11.

SCORING BY QUARTER

  Q1Q2 Q3  Q4  FINAL
Don Bosco06-- 14
East Buchanan171717  14-- 65