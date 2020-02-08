Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP — East Buchanan (13-7) girls basketball team beat to  Central City 49-26 at home Friday night. The Bucs will next be at home against Alburnett on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game.

