Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence boys basketball team lost to  Williamsburg at home Tuesday night; 68-31.  The Mustangs are now 4-13 overall, and will next travel to Bento Community on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Tags