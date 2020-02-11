INDEPENDENCE — The Independence girls basketball team lost to South Tama 36-27 on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs are now 3-18 overall, and will next be on the road to start regional play Saturday at Columbus Catholic. Game starts at 5pm.
