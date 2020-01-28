GRUNDY CENTER — The Jesup boys basketball team lost its 11th game of the season on Saturday. Grundy Center got off to a 17-9 lead in the first quarter and went on to a 72-49 victory.
Senior Landon Borrett led the J-Hawks scoring with 13, followed by sophomore Corbin Fuelling (12), junior Jase Pilcher (6), senior Heath Wyant (6), sophomore Carson Lieneau (6), junior Cole Tanner (2), junior Gavin Nolan (2) and senior Cooper Fuelling (2).
Grundy Center’s top scorer, junior Nick Ascher put up 20 points. Junior Wes Willis scored 14 and had 12 rebounds.
Jesup fell to 1-8 in the North Iowa Cedar League and 3-11 overall.
Grundy Center improved to 5-4 in the NICL and 9-5 overall.
Results of Tuesday night’s game at home against Denver were not available by press time.
UP NEXT
Jesup travels to Wapsie Valley on Thursday, Jan. 30.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup | 9 | 14 | 14 | 12 | — 49
Grundy Center | 17 | 18 | 17 | 20 | — 72