GRUNDY CENTER — The Jesup girls basketball team won its 11th game of the season Saturday at Grundy Center, 56-31, extending its winning streak to seven.
Senior Brittany Lingenfelter led the J-Hawks offense with 22 points, her biggest night of the season.
Sophomore Amanda Treptow scored 12, followed by senior Brianna Lingenfelter (10), senior Allison Flaharty (4) and senior Payton McHone, sophomore Alexis Larson, freshman Laney Pilcher and senior Mirissa Mashek with 2 apiece.
As of Monday, Jesup was 7-3 in the North Iowa Cedar League-East and 11-3 overall. Grundy Center was to 8-1 in the NICL-West and 12-3 overall.
UP NEXT
The J-Hawks travel to Wapsie Valley on Thursday.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup 14 10 15 17 — 56
Grundy Center 5 12 10 4 — 31