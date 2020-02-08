PARKERSBURG — Jesup senior Payton McHone scored a season-high 21 points on Tuesday in the J-Hawk’s 63-48 win at Aplington-Parkersburg.
Fellow senior Brittany Lingenfelter, however, holds a 1-point lead over McHone for the team’s best individual scoring performance. She put up 22 on Jan. 25 at Grundy Center.
A trend appears to be developing regarding road games and big performances. Jesup sophomore Amanda Treptow, who is tied with McHone when it comes to her biggest scoring night. Treptow put up 21 on Jan. 28 in Denver.
When it comes to winning, however, the J-Hawks have been solid at home and on the road. They are 9-2 on the road this season and 6-2 at home.
In Parkersburg on Tuesday, the J-Hawks took a 12-9 lead in the first quarter and then had their best quarter of the evening in the second, putting up 21 points.
McHone score 11 of her 21 points from the free throw line, missing only one. She also led the team with seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Treptow contributed 15 points and led the J-Hawks with three steals.
Also scoring for Jesup were seniors Brittany and Brianna Lingenfelter with 11 apiece, senior Allison Flaharty with 4 and freshman Laney Pilcher with 1.
UP NEXT
Jesup will wrap up the regular season at home. On Friday, they hosted Union. Results were not available by press time. On Saturday, the J-Hawks will host Waukon. Then, they open the postseason by hosting Oelwein (0-18) in a Class 3A, Region 3 matchup. Game time is 5 p.m.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup | 12 | 21 | 13 | 17 | — 63
A-P | 9 | 15 | 7 | 17 | — 48