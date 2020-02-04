Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence girls basketball team lost to  Williamsburg 65-29 in Williamsburg Tuesday night. The Mustangs are now 3-16 overall, and will next be home on Friday against Benton Community for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Tags