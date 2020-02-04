INDEPENDENCE — The Independence girls basketball team lost to Williamsburg 65-29 in Williamsburg Tuesday night. The Mustangs are now 3-16 overall, and will next be home on Friday against Benton Community for a 7:30 p.m. game.
BASKETBALL: Williamsburg Girls defeat Indee, 65-29
