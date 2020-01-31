FAIRBANK — The Jesup boys basketball team lost on the road to Wapsie Valley 54-68.
Senior Cooper Fuelling led the J-Hawks with 24 points, followed by sophomore Corbin Fuelling (12), sophomore Carson Lienau (10) and junior Jase Pilcher (8).
Wapsie Valley improved to 7-4 in the North Iowa Cedar League-East and 9-5 overall. Jesup fell to 1-10 in the conference and 3-13 overall.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup | 10 | 21 | 17 | 6 | —54
Wapsie Valley | 15 | 18 | 15 | 20 | — 68
UP NEXT
The Jesup boys and girls team travel to Waterloo on Monday for a double-header against Columbus Catholic that begins at 6:15 p.m.
Wapsie Valley hosts Tripoli's girls and then boys in a double-header that begins at 6:15