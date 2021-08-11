INDEPENDENCE – On July 28, the Wapsi River was the site of the July tournament for the Indee Bass Club. The temperatures were hot, the current was steady, and the bass were hungry. Ten students took part in this special event that partnered students and captains together by a random draw. This format was to enhance learning for the club members by fishing with different individuals and sharing information, techniques, and fishing strategies. By the outcome of the event, it was obvious that the format worked. All five teams recorded a three-bass limit on the night, and all students reported catching some bass.
The winning team of senior Jackson Toale, seventh grader Gable Eddy, and their captain, Rick Wendling, found many fish on the Wapsi. Their three biggest keepers weighed 8.42 pounds. That included the 3.07-pound smallmouth bass that Gable caught, which was the biggest of the tournament. The second-place team consisted of senior Teegan McEnany and eighth grader Cal Sweeney. Along with their captain, Dave Wilson, they were able to bring in 7.38 pounds. Rounding out the top three were Cam Wilson and Jackson Beatty, captained by Todd Reed. They weighed in 5.31 pounds of bass.
It was a very successful night for anglers of all ages, and the captains enjoyed the night as well. All students were able to take home prizes, thanks to the club’s great sponsors: Buchanan County Wildlife Association, BankIowa, Klever Concrete, Colony Plumbing/Heating/Air Conditioning, Scheels of Cedar Falls, Hank’s Bait and Tackle of Waterloo, The Rod Glove, Hot Rod Baits, Quantum Rods and Reels, and Strike King Lure Company.
For complete results and more photos, please check us out on Facebook, Instagram, and at https://sites.google.com/a/independence.k12.ia.us/indeebassclub/.