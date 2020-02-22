BUCHANAN COUNTY – Grant applications may now be submitted to the Buchanan County Community Foundation (BCCF) for the 2020 grant cycle. The deadline to submit an application is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation, and human service.
The online grant application may be found on the foundation’s website at www.buchananccf.org. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2020.
First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Buchanan County in order to be considered for funding.
In 2019, a total of $133,672.49 in discretionary grants were awarded to 24 area nonprofit and government agency projects serving Buchanan County. Since 2005, BCCF has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants benefitting county residents and communities.
For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106.