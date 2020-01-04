INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Community Foundation (BCCF), an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, will host a public grant applicant workshop on Wednesday, January 29, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Independence Public Library’s Community Room (805 1st Street E in Independence. RSVP online at www.cfneia.org/buchanan-workshop.
A panel of BCCF committee members will review any changes to the grant guidelines, budget template, and the application. In addition, the committee will answer questions at the workshop.
The 2020 BCCF grant cycle will open on February 1, 2020, with an application deadline of April 1, 2020. The committee will look favorably upon programs, projects, and organizations that contribute, in a significant way, to improve the quality of life for residents of Buchanan County.
Grant requests should fit into one of the following categories: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation, and human service.
Grant applications and guidelines will be made available online at www.buchananccf.org on February 1, 2020. Questions can be directed to Dotti Thompson, program manager, at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org.