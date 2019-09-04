INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to announce its recent partnership with UnityPoint Clinic to continue providing expanded options for local primary care services in Oelwein and surrounding communities.
Beginning September 23, UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Oelwein will change its name to BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein, an affiliate of UnityPoint Health, and will relocate to the former HealthFirst Medical Park facility, located at 2405 Rock Island Road in Oelwein. Former HealthFirst providers Kyla Frost, ARNP, and Jill Dierks, ARNP, will join the current UnityPoint Clinic team of Sara Berns, PA-C; Trisha Kress, ARNP; Lindy Tommasin, ARNP; and Christy Weber, ARNP.
“BCHC and UnityPoint Health have enjoyed a great working relationship over the years,” commented Steve Slessor, BCHC CEO. “UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Oelwein has been in need of more space to keep up with its growing patient base. With the availability of a new medical facility, both BCHC and UnityPoint Health believed this was the right time to work together to expand services to the region.”
“UnityPoint Health is committed to improving the health of the communities we serve. We value our partnership with the community of Oelwein and Buchanan County Health Center,” commented Sarah Brown, regional ambulatory vice president for UnityPoint Clinic in Waterloo.
BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein will provide the community of Oelwein and surrounding areas the option to see six providers for their primary care and women’s health needs. The clinic will feature lab and radiology services including x-ray, DEXA (bone density screenings), and 3D mammography. In addition, the new facility will have dedicated space for specialists to practice. As many as eight specialties – including orthopedics, ENT, cardiology, urology, oncology, and palliative care – will eventually rotate to the facility with continued room for growth.
Patients of UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Oelwein may continue to make appointments by calling the clinic at 319-283-2651. Current patients will not need to transfer their records to BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein. New patients may begin transferring their records and scheduling appointments, too. To transition to the new location, the clinic will be closed from 12 p.m. on September 21 until 1 p.m. on September 23.
In addition to medical services, Oelwein Family Pharmacy will lease space in the medical building while maintaining their current location downtown. Thanks to pharmacists rotating daily, patients will have increased access to pharmacy services, consultations, and medications. Due to the recent retail pharmacy closures in the Oelwein area, this expanded location will allow an additional option for patient convenience as well as increased collaboration between providers at BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein and the pharmacists at Oelwein Family Pharmacy.
Dr. Erica Bushaw, PharmD, owner and pharmacist at Oelwein Family Pharmacy, stated, “The opportunity to partner with BCHC and its staff will allow Oelwein Family Pharmacy to serve our patients right where they are being seen, as efficiently and effectively as possible, while still maintaining our downtown location that’s been an anchor of main street for 50 years.”
BCHC’s physical expansion into the Oelwein community will be its second primary care clinic located outside of the main hospital campus in Independence. BCHC recently broke ground in the community of Jesup with plans to open BCHC Family Medicine – Jesup in partnership with UnityPoint Health in January 2020.