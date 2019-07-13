INDEPENDENCE – To kick off the new season of Buchanan County Health Center’s Spotlight Series, Memory Loss and Palliative Care Specialist Joni Henderson, ARNP, will provide a free seminar in the Community Room at the Independence Public Library on Monday, August 5, from 6 to 7 p.m.
During this free seminar, attendees will learn about normal age-related memory changes, symptoms that may indicate dementia or signs of Alzheimer’s disease, and other topics related to memory loss and aging. This event is a resource for those struggling with memory loss and their caregivers – as well as for individuals who are simply interested in learning more about these conditions. Registration is not required to attend.
Joni Henderson is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and has an extensive background in palliative and memory care with clinical interests in palliative care, memory disorders, Parkinson’s disease, and geriatrics. She offers a palliative care and memory clinic at BCHC, providing patients with coordination of care and treatment, increased understanding of the illness along with treatment options, ongoing evaluation of disease progression, diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s and related dementias, evaluation of memory loss and safety concerns, and support and education for patients and their families.
Sponsored by Buchanan County Health Center, BCHC Spotlight Series is held at 6 p.m. on the first Monday evening of each month throughout the school year in the Community Room of the Independence Public Library. To stay up-to-date on the Spotlight Series topics and all other announcements from BCHC, please follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook, or visit BCHealth.org.