INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary is continuing its commitment to assist local students pursuing health care careers by awarding six $1,000 scholarships this spring to students entering into or continuing their education in a human health care-related field.
Due by April 15, applications are available at the BCHC Medical Office Building front desk, BCHC Emergency Department registration office, and online at BCHealth.org/Scholarship.
Qualifying applicants must reside or work in Buchanan County, or be employed by Buchanan County Health Center. Three scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded to current college students or students of non-traditional means continuing their education in a human health care-related field.
In addition, three scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded through local Buchanan County Dollars for Scholars chapters to graduating seniors who intend to study a field of human health care upon graduation.
Only those who are current college students or non-traditional students should formally apply for the auxiliary scholarship. High school seniors will be evaluated and selected separately by their school’s scholarship selection committee and should not complete a scholarship application, as it will not be reviewed.
All recipients will be invited to attend the BCHC Auxiliary scholarship dinner in June at First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
For more information, please call 319-332-0905.