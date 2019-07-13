INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, July 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at BCHC Wellness Center. The blood drive will be facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier of community-based blood products to BCHC.
This blood drive is a special addition to the regular donation schedule because the current LifeServe blood supply is critically low. Those who regularly participate in BCHC blood drives may not be eligible to donate at this blood drive. Currently, there is a critical need for O- and B- blood types and an urgent need for O+, B+, and A- blood types. However, all blood types are welcome and will be accepted.
Whether you are a new or a past donor, please consider giving blood, the gift of life, to your friends and family across the county. Blood donation is safe and takes only about an hour to complete. Interested donors may schedule an appointment by calling 800-287-4903 or by visiting www.lifeservebloodcenter.com.
This BCHC blood drive is sponsored by BCHC Auxiliary.